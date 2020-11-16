Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Delta Goodrem’s surprise new role

by Cameron Adams
16th Nov 2020 6:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Delta Goodrem will host this year's ARIA Awards.

The musician, who has won 12 ARIA Awards, said she was honoured to host the event for the first time. 

"The Australian music industry has had a year unlike any other we have ever faced before, and I am so looking forward to celebrating with you all - albeit remotely, as we come together to recognise and celebrate how talented this industry is to a global audience," Goodrem said.

The awards, held on November 25, will also feature presenters Keith Urban, Tones and I, INXS, Briggs, Guy Sebastian and Tim Minchin.

 

Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.
Delta Goodrem is hosting this year’s ARIA Awards.

 

Goodrem surprised fans by releasing her first Christmas album, Only Santa Knows, last Friday.

The album includes duets with Olivia Newton-John and the late Gurrumul.

 

Originally published as Delta Goodrem's surprise new role

More Stories

aria awards 2020 celebrity delta goodrem music

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Students at regional universities in Queensland are more likely to land a job than graduates from prestigious “sandstone’’ institutions.

        • 16th Nov 2020 5:34 AM
        ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        Premium Content ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        News THE MURDER of Hannah Clarke and her children left a nation in mourning and launched...

        Fire crews battle fire near popular swimming spot

        Premium Content Fire crews battle fire near popular swimming spot

        Breaking Fire crews are battling to contain a bushfire burning near a popular swimming spot...

        REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Premium Content REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Politics NANANGO MP and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington has been appointed to the...