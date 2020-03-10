LATEST: Delta’s accused stalker makes bid for bail

A SOUTH Grafton man accused of breaching an AVO that prohibited contact with Australian pop singer Delta Goodrem has been granted bail.

James Joseph Lafferty, 47, appeared in Grafton Local Court via video link on Tuesday after he was arrested for allegedly sending series of messages on Instagram, breaching an apprehended personal violence order that prohibited any contact with Ms Goodrem.

Last month, Lafferty pleaded guilty to charges of stalk/intimidate, using a carriage service to harass, menace and offend and refusing to comply with police direction when he was turned away from the singer's Sydney home four times on Valentines Day. He was then convicted and sentenced in Downing Centre Local Court to an 18-month community corrections order.

Following his arrest last week, Mr Lafferty has pleaded not guilty to breaching the AVO prohibition.

Delta Goodrem pictured at ANZ Stadium in Homebush for the Fire Fight Australia concert raising money for bushfire relief. Picture: Richard Dobson

In making the application for bail his solicitor Dylan Beneke submitted that his client understood an order had ceased on February 18 and had not been served with the AVO he is accused of breaching until February 28, days after the alleged offences took place.

The prosecutor opposed the bail application, telling the court that Mr Lafferty had previously failed to comply with past bail conditions and community corrections orders, and that if bail were granted the court would have "little confidence" they would be complied with.

Magistrate Kathy Crittenden said while the prosecution had serious concerns regarding the protection of Ms Goodrem and the community, she had considered the application carefully and was satisfied "strict conditions will address any bail concerns".

"Any breach (of the conditions) and you may find yourself back in custody," Ms Crittenden told Mr Lafferty.

As part of his bail, Mr Lafferty will reside in South Grafton, report to police daily and not come within 100km of Sydney for any reason. He was also prohibited from any contact with Ms Goodrem, including through a third party, and banned from accessing any social media.

Mr Lafferty will next appear in Grafton Local Court on April 20.