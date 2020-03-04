Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COURT: Haydn Sherlock pleaded guilty to three charges in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Haydn Sherlock pleaded guilty to three charges in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

Denied club goer finds new entry to the Zone

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLUB goer wasn’t going to be deterred by the fact he was denied entry from a popular Roma nightclub and found an alternative way to continue the party.

Haydn Keith Sherlock fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing, wilful damage and unregulated high risk activities

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 9 at 1.25am, Sherlock was denied entry to the Zone nightclub as their lockout laws state no-one is permitted entry after 1am.

The court heard Sherlock then entered the alleyway, ripped off the fly screen of the male toilets before scaling the wall of the nightclub and entering the club through the roof cavity near where the DJ is located.

Sherlock was spotted by security immediately and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

On February 21, he received a Notice to Appear.

The court heard Sherlock had since paid the Club Hotel $320 on February 22 to pay for the damage to the fly screen door.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court that all of Sherlock’s friends were inside the nightclub and he had been eager to join the festivities.

He then went to the back of the building and had damaged the fly screen door with his foot when he climbed on it to scale the building.

Sherlock pleaded guilty to all charges.

“It was a stupid thing to do and a poor decision you made when you were drunk,” Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Sherlock $650, with no convictions recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Participants get a taste of new plant-based TAFE course

        premium_icon Participants get a taste of new plant-based TAFE course

        Food & Entertainment TAFE Queensland’s Kingaroy campus is the first in the state to host the whole foods and plant-based cookery course.

        LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens

        premium_icon LIVE: Council ballot draw as it happens

        Council News South Burnett Regional Council nominees decide on the order on the ballot papers.

        ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        premium_icon ‘I never know what a day will bring’

        News Liz Somerfield's healthy passion for nursing

        Kath Stevens on how to balance it all

        premium_icon Kath Stevens on how to balance it all

        Local Faces “A successful woman knows what to prioritise on any given day and gets the balance...