Depp ‘wrote on wall with severed finger’

Hollywood star Johnny Depp wrote "I love u" in his own blood with his severed finger in a rage against Amber Heard described as a three-day hostage situation, London's High Court heard on Thursday.

Heard, 34, claimed she had to barricade herself in a room after Depp allegedly shoved her into a ping-pong table and choked her against the fridge in Australia in March 2015.

The court heard how Depp's finger was severed in a furious row about what he claims was a post-nuptial agreement that Heard refused to sign.

Depp said Heard was "riled up" and threw a vodka bottle at him before throwing another that smashed and sliced his finger off.

Heard's account of the situation claimed he injured his own hand by smashing a phone against the wall.

Depp admitted ripping the phone off the wall but said it was because he was upset over his finger injury. The court was shown pictures of writing scrawled on the walls and heard how Depp used his finger tip to write "I love u" on a mirror in the rented property.

The court was told how Depp allegedly urinated on the floor and painted a fake penis on a picture of a woman.

Heard said she was left with "cuts all over her body" after the three day "ordeal of assaults" while Depp had a burn on his face from a cigarette being stubbed out on it.

Heard said she had been "scared for her life" and told Depp he was "hurting and cutting her."

Depp has vehemently denied carrying out any physical abuse towards his ex-wife and said he was in "no condition" to carry out an attack and was having a breakdown at the time.

An alleged photo of Johnny Depp's finger from when he reportedly cut off the tip was included in Heard's court filing against the actor MUST CREDIT: TMZ

The shocking allegations were aired in a London court in a high-profile libel trial against The Sun, which Depp is suing for calling him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

Of the incident with the injured finger, Depp said: "When I realised that the top of my finger was missing and pouring blood profusely and the bones was sticking out, I believe that I went into some kind of breakdown."

"I was at the end. I couldn't live, didn't want to live at that time."

The court also heard how Depp used paint to write "Starring Billy-Bob" on the walls of the property - in reference to Bill Bob Thornton with whom he believed Heard was having an affair.

Sasha Wass QC, who is representing News Group Newspapers, publishers of The Sun, said the house was "completely destroyed".

But Depp testified on Thursday he was so strung out or high at times he was "in no condition" to hurt Heard.

He said the 2014-15 period was a low point in his life when he was in a "great deal of pain" after having detoxed in the Bahamas.

"I did not push Ms Heard or attack in any way, and certainly I was in no condition to in any way," he said.

"I was in no physical condition to push anyone."

Photos supplied by Amber Heard to UK court show lines of cocaine on a table that she alleges were taken by Depp.

Depp's doctor David Kipper also penned a letter to the court which said the Edward Scissorhands star "romanticises the drug culture" and has no intention to quit.

"He is … quite childlike," the doctor's conclusion said.

Depp's defence is trying to portray the 34-year-old Heard as a manipulative and scheming publicity seeker who was collecting damaging evidence against her husband from the start.

NGN lawyer Sasha Wass countered by going through each one his alleged offences in graphic detail.

"You pulled her hair and slapped her face, spat on her face while holding onto a bottle of spirits while drinking from it," Wass told Depp at one point.

"And all this time you were screaming at Ms Heard that you hated her, threw Ms Heard against the ping-pong table, which collapsed," she read.

"You were smashing her head so that the back of her head hit against the fridge, and you were blaming her for doing this," she alleged.

Depp said no and "not true" after each sentence and ran his hand through his shoulder-length hair with a sigh.

But he recalled feeling unsettled about Heard's relationship with fellow actor Billy Bob Thornton on the set of the film "London Fields".

He also said he was prone to blackouts but still remembered particular episodes well enough to deny the various charges.

"There were blackouts for sure and in any blackouts there are snippets of memory and in recalling that memory you see snippets of pictures but you don't see the whole memory," he said.

The trial continues.

