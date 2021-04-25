Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip at Buddina. Picture: File
A man has been taken to hospital after being caught in a rip at Buddina. Picture: File
Breaking

Desperate efforts to save man after group rescued from rip

Stuart Cumming
25th Apr 2021 4:55 PM | Updated: 6:31 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Efforts to revive a man were ongoing as paramedics rushed him to hospital from the scene of an ocean rescue at an unpatrolled Sunshine Coast beach.

Emergency services were called to Pacific Boulevard at Buddina at 3.18pm on Sunday after receiving reports of a group of up to five people had been caught in a rip.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said they had received reports several people were drifting from beach access 200 towards beach access 201.

"They were about 50m offshore," the spokesman said.

He said the group were all adults in their 20s.

He said surfers and bodyboarders had helped to bring them to shore where CPR was performed on a 28-year-old man.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said lifeguards from Mooloolaba had performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

She said lifesavers from Kawana had helped with the rescue after the alarm was raised.

The ambulance service spokesman said CPR was continued as paramedics rushed the man to Sunshine Coast University Hospital about 4.20pm.

beach buddina editors picks kawana lifesavers near drowning rescue sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ANZAC DAY: Nanango gathers for largest Dawn Service to date

        ANZAC DAY: Nanango gathers for largest Dawn Service to date

        Community FREE STORY: Nanango residents flocked to the war memorial at the break of dawn this morning to commemorate our local servicemen and woman.

        ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Premium Content ‘Please take one’: QLD’s 35,500 job vacancies

        Business Queensland currently has more than 35,500 job vacancies

        ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        Premium Content ANZAC DAY: When to watch Air Force fly over Burnett region

        News Here’s where and when you can spot the RAAF’s Super Hornet and the Globemaster...

        Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        Premium Content Stanwell CEO resigns days after company pivots to renewables

        News Stanwell’s CEO has announced he’s stepping down from the top job just days after...