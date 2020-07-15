Desperate search for missing surfer

A surfer has gone missing off Coogee Beach. Picture: John Grainger

A desperate helicopter search will resume on Wednesday for a surfer who did not return to the beach as wild weather ripped through Sydney, creating dangerous coastal conditions.

Police were called to Coogee Beach just after 5pm Tuesday after reports of a surfer struggling in the water.

Officers were told the man had a long blue surfboard and appeared to battling with large swells about 200 metres offshore.

One witness told police the surfer looked to be near two others in the water but they were unable to give officers any indication of where the man went.

Authorities have since reviewed CCTV footage that confirmed seven surfers were in the water about 5pm but only six left.

Police searched the beach with the help of a rescue helicopter overhead.

Acting Inspector Peter Lawlor from Eastern Beaches Police Area Command said it was possible the surfer left the beach via another route not covered by a CCTV camera. He has urged anyone with information to come forward.

"At this stage, we have not taken any reports of any missing persons in the area, though we would like to speak with any surfers who were in the water at Coogee at the time of the incident and may have seen a fellow surfer in trouble," he said.

"Our main focus to make sure the man is OK."

Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.

