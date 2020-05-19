DESTINATION ‘SAFE’: Taste of Burnett for tourists

Taste of Tingoora's Rowly Bendall with South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford as they pick some products during the video. (Photo: Contributed)

HOUSE-BOUND Queenslanders will be itching to do short trips away as virus restrictions ease, and a South Burnett chef says he has the answer.

South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford is confident his region has what it takes to entice these domestic tourists when they are allowed to travel a bit further within their state.

"It has a safe environment and that's what people are looking for," he said.

"There'll be hesitation and reservations and I think the South Burnett has had solid safety records through the pandemic."

Mr Ford released a video showcasing South Burnett flavours as he visited various producers to collect ingredients to cook his 'classic steak and eggs'.

The video was premiered last weekend as part of the Live from Aus Facebook event where regions shared what they had on offer so tourists could plan their next Aussie adventure.

"It's your opportunity to discover the tastes of the region ready for when you have the opportunity to visit the South Burnett," Mr Ford said.

The classic steak and egg dish made by South Burnett food ambassador Jason Ford during the video. (Photo: Contributed)

Tourists will be able to recreationally travel a maximum 250km radius from their region for camping and accommodation from June 12, according to Queensland's restrictions roadmap.

This will put the South Burnett on the map for Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Toowoomba residents soon if the roadmap goes to plan.

"I'm confident about it, people are stir crazy and are going to want to make careful, short trips as restrictions are being lifted," Mr Ford said.

As overseas travel will not be an option for a while, the food ambassador expects people will make shorter, domestic trips to places like the South Burnett.

"It might be an opportunity to visit in their own backyard to discover what they've taken for granted," he said.

"We are close, we have places for them to stay, we have venues reopening."

Many cafes and restaurants will reopen soon, with hygiene procedures in place, ready to show off the local ingredients still being produced across the region like the ones featured in the video.

"It's high-quality stuff, fruit and veggies all natural in the red volcanic soil," Mr Ford said.

The video produced by Torkitt's Tina Torrens was a result of leftover footage from filming done last year.

The pair drove around and picked the different ingredients needed for the meal and met the producers along the way.

Mr Ford got a grass fed eye fillet from Clinton Stretton at the Little Butcher in Kingaroy before stopping at the Visitor Information Centre for some local oil.

They purchased some eggs from third generation farmer Estelle Kolling who owns a free range egg farm and picked some beetroot and asparagus from Royly and Cynthia Bendall's boutique farm, Taste of Tingoora.