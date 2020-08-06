DETAILS: Man dragged by car in horrifying hit and run

A man has been dragged 50m after trying to stop fuel thieves at the United petrol station in Kingaroy. Photo: Holly Cormack

POLICE are on the hunt for a car that dragged a man 50m down a Kingaroy street after he attempted to stop the occupants from stealing fuel.

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, at 10.44pm on Wednesday night, a fuel attendant tried to stop the two or three occupants of the vehicle from leaving the United petrol station on Youngman Street after they attempted to drive off without paying.

The South Burnett Times understands he became caught on the vehicle, which proceeded to drag him along the road for 50 metres, before he was eventually thrown off.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to Kingaroy Hospital with head, shoulder, and arm injuries.

The vehicle involved has not been found.

Police investigations are continuing.