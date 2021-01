A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Nanango this morning. Photo/File

A MAN has died following a single-vehicle rollover on the D’Aguilar Highway in South Nanango this morning.

At 5.32am paramedics responded to the crash where they assessed the man for critical injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the driver rolled his car into a ditch.

“At this stage we can confirm there was a serious crash and the occupant is deceased,” the spokesman said.