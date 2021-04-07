Menu
Investigations are continuing after a woman was flown to hospital with ‘crushed pelvic injuries’ after a motorbike and car crash. File Photo.
Details released after motorbike riders pelvis ‘crushed’

Holly Cormack
7th Apr 2021 12:00 PM
Police investigations are continuing into a car-motorbike crash last week, resulting in a woman being flown to hospital with 'crushed pelvic injuries'.

According to Kingaroy officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant David Tierney, at 7.15am on Thursday (April 1) a Toyota sedan driven by 23-year-old Kingaroy man approached the intersection of Taylors Road and the Bunya Highway

Initial investigations indicate he stopped for an oncoming vehicle before pulling out onto the highway with the intention of turning right.

The car pulled out into the path of a Triumph motorcycle, ridden by a 56-year-old Murgon woman, causing the bike to collide with the front driver's side.

The rider of the motorcycle sustained 'crushed pelvic injuries' and was taken to Kingaroy Hospital.

She was later flown from Kingaroy to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Investigations are continuing.

