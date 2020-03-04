Detective realises childhood dream

DETECTIVE Senior Constable Lisa O'Leary believes women can achieve anything they set their minds to, with the right support system and attitude.

This year is Snr Const. O'Leary's 10th year with the police force, but despite dreaming of being a police officer as a child, it was something she didn't think of pursuing when she left school.

"I didn't realise this was what I wanted to do until I was about 30 years old," she said.

"In my 20s I worked in hospitality and was very into music. I used to play in a band and I also did the overseas thing and travelled a lot. It was really good for character building and experiencing life.

"As a kid I loved reading detective books and trying to solve things.

"I looked up to police officers, which eventually I became.

"Now I work in plain clothes and I work in the Kingaroy Criminal Investigation Branch. I'm the only woman in the office.

"Before this I was working as a plain clothes officer in the Child Protection section of Queensland Police Services."

For Snr Const. O'Leary, this Sunday's International Women's Day is a day of celebration.

"I think it's very important in a general sense that we have specific days dedicated to certain things," she said.

"But I also think everyday is a day you should be recognising the amazing women in your life. But not just as a female, as a person.

"I do love that we have a day focused on celebrating these amazing women who are out there achieving their goals."

Snr Const. O'Leary credits her accomplishments to hard work and her support system.

"My advice is to always follow your dreams," she said.

"If you want something, then you should work hard to make it happen.

"If you've got the passion for something, the work ethic, motivation, and good people around you, then you really can achieve anything you put your mind to.

"It's just so important to never lose sight of your dreams and goals."

Snr Const. O'Leary said having a good support network and positive role models had helped her become a detective.

"I look up to my mum the most. She's such an inspiration and has always been there for me," she said.

"I also have role models in my industry, and musically I think Amy Shark is pretty great.

"I think you've got to have women you look up to in every aspect of your life because balance is the key to success and happiness."

