Detectives bust Murgon man after alleged stealing spree

A Murgon man is due to face court after he allegeldy broke into several houses over the past week. (Picture: File)

A 24-YEAR-old Murgon man is due to face court following a string of alleged break and enters over the last week.

Police allege the man attended a number of addresses, entered one victims shed and stole property on two occasions.

On Tuesday afternoon, October 20, Murgon detectives found and arrested the man at a Murgon address, where it is alleged he was found in possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody, to appear in Murgon Magistrates Court on October 28 charged with two counts of entering premises and commit indictable offence, three counts of attempting to enter premises with intent, and one count each of enter dwelling with intent, stealing, trespass and possession of a dangerous drugs.