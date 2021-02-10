Detectives calling on public assistance to locate stolen car

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a car that was stolen in a terrifying armed robber on February 8. Photo/File

Police are seeking public assistance to locate a car that was stolen in a terrifying armed robber on February 8. Photo/File

Detectives investigating the armed robbery of an elderly woman in a Kingaroy retirement village overnight are appealing for public assistance.

Around 10pm two males, one armed with a small knife, forced entry into her unit and made threats, demanding her car keys.

The 79-year-old woman complied and pointed to a hook near the front door.

They then took the keys and fled in the woman’s silver 2001 Honda CRV with Queensland registration 239LDY.

The offenders are described as around 170cm in height and were covered from head to toe, wearing face masks.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have any information regarding the vehicle, which is similar to the below to contact police.

Investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who sees the car is urged not to approach it but contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day or call 1800 333 000.

Quote this reference number: QP2100256595 within the online suspicious activity form.