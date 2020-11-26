Detectives visit stabbed son at father’s home

Detectives have paid Scots College graduate and alleged stabbing victim Hugo Ball a visit at his father's exclusive $5.5 million Paddington home just three days after he was discharged from hospital.

The 22-year-old is staying with his father, corporate high-flyer Ian Ball, in a terrace after being discharged from St Vincent's Hospital on Monday.

On Tuesday, he was spotted with his arm in a sling as a friend paid him a visit and delivered him food.

NSW Police detectives visit Hugo Ball at his father’s home in Paddington. Picture: Georgia Clark

But the labourer had a different kind of company on Thursday, with two NSW Police detectives seen dropping by for questioning in a silver Hyundai just after 10:30am.

It comes after The Daily Telegraph revealed the circumstances in which it is alleged Hugo was stabbed by his mother.

The detectives knocked on the front door of his father's Paddington home, but did not receive a response and attempted to enter through a back alley, before finally being let inside.

The police are eventually let inside. Picture: Georgia Clark

When asked why they were visiting, the detectives did not respond. They were there only briefly, leaving after 30 minutes.

A NSW Police spokesman said detectives questioned Hugo about the moments leading up to the alleged incident on Saturday night.

Mr Ball was hospitalised on Saturday at about 1.40am after police allege his mother, Samantha Palmer, 55, stabbed him in their Bellevue Hill mansion.

Ms Palmer on Wednesday decided to withdraw an application for bail in a surprise move yesterday, which means she will remain on remand behind bars until next year.

Hugo was due to appear in Gold Coast court on Wednesday on two counts of possessing dangerous drugs and one of serious assault resist/obstruct police officer.

Hugo Ball.

