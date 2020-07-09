Developers bank on historical building for new accommodation

The location of a new accommodation facility in Toogoolawah. (Image: Google Maps)

TOURISTS visiting Toogoolawah will have another accommodation option after a short-term development application was granted approval.

Using the existing building at 25 Cressbrook Street, in Toogoolawah, the new accommodation facility will include seven bedrooms, one of which will be accessible for people with disabilities.

The building was historically occupied as a bank, then by a several commercial operations.

Somerset councillor Cheryl Gaedtke was quick to approve the development application.

“Accommodation is very much needed in our region, especially on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail,” she said.

Her praises were echoed by Cr Bob Whalley, who said the best forms of development were from existing buildings.

“People need to reinvent and utilise buildings that aren’t being used for anything,” he said.

“Whether they’re sheep shearing sheds or old barns along the trail.”

The accommodation venue will be two stories and will have bathroom facilities on each level.

Kitchen and laundry facilities will also be on the ground level, and the development application proposes the facility be self-catered and rented out in its entirety.

Pedestrians will have access via a pathway leading to the porch and lobby area on the northern side of the building, with disabled access available from the southern side.

Mayor Graeme Lehmann said the facility was a welcome addition to the region.

“There is a need for more accommodation offerings in the Somerset to cater for the number of tourists coming into the region,” he said.

“We welcome these developments that meet the needs of the community and all applicable planning requirements to ensure we are providing visitors with high-quality accommodation throughout the Somerset.”

