Devils bowlers make quick work of Scorpions

BOWLED: A fast delivery from the Devils Matthew Patroni was to good for the Scorpions’ opener Barry Heyns who hit 11 off 25 in round 18 of the SB B grade cricket. (Picture: Tristan Evert)

THE Kingaroy Devils hosted the Nanango Scorpions for the last round of the South Burnett B grade cricket home and away season with the Devils too strong for the Scorpions.

The Scorpions won the toss, elected to bat and sent out Dan O’Connor and Barry Heyns.

O’Connor was the top scorer for the scorpions hitting 30 off 48 before he was caught by Tyler Heness.

Heyns faced 25 balls and managed to hit 11 before an accurate delivery from Taylor Herrmann found the stumps.

Matthew Springate was the next to the crease, lasting a total of four balls before he was caught on one run.

Nicholas Schreger and Stephen Kirkland both had short innings, hitting 11 runs between them before Joseph Steinhardt was bowled by Tyler Heness for a duck.

Ben Greenslade did his best to add some runs, hitting 21 off 18 before he was bowled by Luke Smith.

The remaining four batsmen hit six between them leaving Nanango all out for 92 runs.

For the Devils Tyler Heness took 3/5/5, Luke Smith bowled 3/44/8 Taylor Herrmann took 2/25/8 with three maidens and Matthew Patroni took the remaining wicket.

With 92 to chase, Luke Smith and James Maxwell opened the batting for the Devils.

Smith got off to a flying start hitting 47 off 43 before he was dismissed for an lbw.

Maxwell faced 45 balls, however only managed to hit four runs before he was caught by Brett Burrows.

Fletcher Brown was next in and added another 14 runs to the total off 33 balls before he was caught by Michael English.

Nikolas Heness was dismissed for one run off nine balls before Kryon Tunstall and Jaden Heness finished off the innings with Tunstall making 15 and Heness on 3, both not out.

The Devils took the win by six wickets.