‘Did I just do that?’: Woman stunned she stabbed boyfriend

A woman was stunned after she "blacked out" and stabbed her violent ex-partner in the back with a kitchen knife, a court has heard.

Tyler Kay Tegan Gilmour, 22, pleaded guilty in Gladstone District Court on Friday to committing grievous bodily harm.

Judge Paul Smith and prosecutor Evan O'Hanlon Rose appeared via video-link as the facts of Gilmour's case were read to the court.

On April 26, 2019, when Gilmour was 20, she invited her ex-partner over to smoke cannabis despite a protection order being in place against them seeing one another.

When Gilmour's ex-partner told her he was going to smoke the last of their cannabis, Gilmour knocked it out of his hands which aggravated him and they argued.

He proceeded to throw the bong they had been smoking from, and the glass chop bowl which had contained cannabis, at Gilmour's head.

He sat on the end of his bed, with his back turned away from Gilmour, before he felt what he told police was "a punch to the right side of his back".

Gilmour had stabbed him with a kitchen knife and he could feel air coming from his back when he coughed.

The court heard Gilmour was in disbelief at the fact she had stabbed him, saying out loud to herself "Did I just do that?"

The victim fled the scene and went to a McDonald's in Gladstone where an ambulance and the police were called.

He did not tell police initially that it was Gilmour who stabbed him, instead blaming a stranger for his injuries.

While he was being transported to Gladstone Hospital in a serious condition, police attended Gilmour's unit for questioning.

She refused to answer questions regarding the incident or her current relationship with the victim, however, voluntarily attended Gladstone Police Station at a later date.

In a recorded interview, which had to be abandoned halfway through due to Gilmour being emotional, she told police that her victim's behaviour that night made her snap and black out.

She was charged and released on bail to face Gladstone District Court.

Judge Smith was briefed on the violent nature of the complainant, which included an incident where he choked Gilmour with a rope around her neck.

Despite this, Mr Smith said Gilmour's offending was violent in nature and without medical attention, her victim could have died.

Gilmour and her mother, present in court at the time, cried as Mr Smith said jail was the only option he saw fit for her offending.

Gilmour was given a head sentence of three years' jail with a parole release date of August 22, 2021.

Convictions were recorded.

