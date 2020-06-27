DID YOU KNOW? Great Britain played Wide Bay in Wondai

RUGBY LEAGUE: The touring Great Britain side outclassed South Burnett in their match in Wondai. (Picture: Contributed)

RUGBY LEAGUE: The touring Great Britain side outclassed South Burnett in their match in Wondai. (Picture: Contributed)

THURSDAY 28 May 1970

A full day of excitement was shared by 1200 football fans as a climax to the 1970 season when all witnessed touring Great Britain team defeat Wide Bay 51–13 at Wondai

This game should be long remembered as one of the most spectacular events to be held in the South Burnett, as these knowledgeable footballers put all their training into action and put on a display of brilliant team work.

Although beaten, the local players were not disgraced for they played back just as hard and mean and with the determination to show the touring side that country footballers were not a bunch of scrubbers to be knocked around at will.

Tommy Bishop was all set from the beginning to get up as many points as possible before the Wide Bay side settled down and only 15 minutes from kick off had points on the board.

After 15 minutes the Cronulla-Sutherland team had 15 points up but with a determined effort Allan Trunks went over for a try.

Pearce converted and only 10 points behind, Bay were still in it.

Credit must go to Bishop for the way he set his men in action.

Cocoran, Taylor, Hogan and Dennehy were a very fast bunch and Bishop fed the ball out to his backline, on many occasions shooting long solid passes over the heads of his five eights, with Hogan cutting into the movement in the centres from the extra man each time.

TRY TIME: A flyer for the 1970 Great Britain vs South Burnett rugby league match. (Picture: Contributed)

Noel Liesegang could not be faulted and put Bishop to the test.

Up against such an experienced halfback, Liesegang excelled himself and kept with him at all times.

Col Lally had an outstanding game and grounded his opposition fairly easily and on some occasions outwitted them in defence, cutting off many possible scoring opportunities.

Hunter had a family quite game and did a powerful amount of tackling.

One spectacular try of the match came from Pearce playing on the wing in the second half.

With the visiting team leading at this stage 27–5, Pearce probably though getting the ball was more important than tackling the man with it as during one part of a play by the touring side.

Pearce and Lally went in for the tackle and seconds later Pearce went sailing 75 yards for the line hotly pursued by Dennehy, Taylor and Hogan.

Pearce would have been almost to the halfway line before his opposition knew he was away and with only the fullback to beat went over in the corner.

Bob Raaen was the next to put points up for Bay.

Raaen barged his way in and was almost squashed as he placed the ball over the line.

With Pearce converting the try, Bay were 13 with the visitors 51.