Man survives three days in bush for sake of dog and a burger

A man who spent three days lost in remote bushland surviving off grass and puddles has revealed what drove him to keep going – a burger and his best mate.

A man who spent three days lost in remote bushland surviving off grass and puddles has revealed what drove him to keep going – a burger and his best mate.

A MAN who spent three days lost in remote Far North bushland surviving off grass and puddles of water has described how he "collapsed on the ground" in relief when he was finally spotted by a rescue helicopter.

Earlville man Andrew Nielsen, 50, and his 10-year-old blue cattle dog Jasper were on a motorbike ride through bush at Flaggy Creek Trail via Quaid Rd on February 3 when they became lost, following torrential rain, turning the red clay around them into "red ice" where they stood in a valley surrounded by three steep mountain ranges.

The pair spent a sleepless night sitting in the mud being attacked by mosquitoes, before Mr Nielsen made the agonising decision to leave exhausted Jasper with his motorbike in the rainforest in the hope he could walk out, get fuel and return.

Andrew Nielsen, 50, was reunited with both his dog Jasper after surviving three days in the FNQ bush. Picture: QPS

MORE NEWS

Forgotten power plant hidden under Barron Falls

In memory: Far Northerners we farewelled in 2020

'An aircraft just crashed': 45 years on from tragedy

"I left him there thinking that was the nicer of the two evils," he said.

But he quickly became lost and the downpour had washed away his motorbike's distinctive tracks, forcing him to forge on almost blindly.

"I walked through the mountains staying on the track the whole way," he said.

"Throughout all of this I could actually hear the (search) activity starting. It felt like it was about 5km away.

Andrew Nielsen, 50, was reunited with both his dog Jasper and motorbike after surviving three days in the FNQ bush. Picture: QPS

"I had water for the first day after the big rainstorm, but the water just quickly goes away," he said.

"I found a muddy puddle, I drank out of that. I started eating grass.

"I found there was a certain type of grass that you could actually get a lot of moisture out of."

He spent another sleepless night as the horse flies which attacked him during the day were replaced again by mozzies and despite being able to light a fire, it went unnoticed by rescuers.

Mr Nielsen said thinking about Jasper, a rescue dog who had been abused as a puppy, helped keep him going.

Andrew Nielsen, 50, said thoughts of a works burger from the Mountain View Hotel kept him going during his three days lost in the bush. Picture: QPS

"I didn't want to let my dog down," he said.

"I didn't want the last thing my dog thought was that I'd tied him to the bike and left him there, I didn't want him to think he'd been abandoned.

Then late the following day, he could hear the helicopter getting closer and prepared himself, using his bright orange CamelBak as a beacon to wave.

"As helicopter crested that final hill, I was ready for him," he said.

"It was just an instant sense of release because I hadn't allowed myself to stop.

"Suddenly it was just a big release of anxiety and everything and I just collapsed onto the ground."

Andrew Nielsen, 50, was reunited with both his dog Jasper after surviving three days in the FNQ bush. Picture: QPS

The following day while he recovered in hospital, two motorcyclists then incredibly stumbled upon Jasper and spent hours slowly wheeling Mr Nielsen's bike and carrying the dog, more than 20km back to the road.

"To those guys especially who brought him home safe, that was unbelievable," he said.

The incident has prompted police to issue a fresh warning about carrying the right equipment if venturing into remote areas, including food and water, and ideally an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB).

Far North police Acting Insp Andrew Cowie said first aid kits and supplies should also be packed and those planning trips should tell someone where they are going and when they expect to return.

"We ask that people reduce the risk on everyone, including themselves by having those resources with them, when they go out," he said.

Originally published as 'Didn't want to let my dog down': Man survives three days in bush