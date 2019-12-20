‘Die you f--king dog’: Man’s texts to mum shock court

A 31-year-old man sent degrading messages to his mother after he saw her and his kids in the street. Picture: File

A 31-year-old man sent degrading messages to his mother after he saw her and his kids in the street. Picture: File

DEGRADING texts messages sent to his mother have landed a South Burnett man in court.

A 31-year-old-Kingaroy man pleaded guilty to multiple charges in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on Monday, December 17 including a breach of a Domestic Violence Order.

Police prosecutor Pepe Gangemi said the defendant sent the text messages after an encounter with members of his family on the street.

"The aggrieved was walking with her grandchildren," Sgt Gangemi said.

"The defendant was walking towards them and she shook her head not to come near them.

"He walked away, but that evening sent a text that said 'F--k you, you dirty f--king c--t. I have lost everything because of you and you won't let me say hi to my own kids. F--k you. I hope you die a slow death. F--khead. You're a piece of s--t. Die you f--king dog."

Magistrate Louisa Pink said she didn't want to read through the texts messages again because of the language used by the defendant.

"You don't need me to tell you that your texts messages to your mother were appalling," Ms Pink said.

"It's not her who says you can't have contact with your children.

"The family court says you can't have contact with them.

"And you take it out on your mother in the most degrading language.

"And then you wonder why you aren't having contact with your kids.

"I don't even want to read it, the information that was provided, that you sent to your mother."

Defence lawyer Chris Campbell said in his submissions his client was drinking alcohol at the time he sent the text messages.

He also said the defendant was receiving a disability support pension, had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia at the age of 22 and now has an injection every three weeks to stabilise his mood and behaviour.

The court heard the defendant hadn't had any contact with his children in more than 18 months.

After Ms Pink listened to the facts, she convicted and fined the defendant $400 for the breach of the DVO.

For the three drug offences, which included two counts of possession of utensils or pipe for drug use and not properly disposing of a needle, he was convicted and fined $200 and ordered to forfeit the items. Convictions were recorded.