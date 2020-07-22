Menu
Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
Council News

‘Dilapidated’ train carriages to be removed from trail site

Ali Kuchel
22nd Jul 2020 1:00 PM
OLD and “dilapidated” train carriages at Linville will either be upgraded or removed as part of a new beautification plan.

Under a new agreement with Somerset Regional Council, a community group will “beautify” the Linville Railway Station Precinct.

The Ambassadors of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail – Moore Linville Benarkin Blackbutt requested a longer lease over a larger area at the precinct.

The request was granted but some councillors were concerned the carriages would continue to go uncared for.

The first train arrival at Linville, Nov 21, 1910. Photo: Supplied
Councillor Robert Whalley recalled the group had previously applied to have the train carriages at Linville in 2004 with “good intent to renovate them”.

“They have sat there for some time now and they’re in a dilapidated state,” Cr Whalley said.

“I know there’s new energy here to do something, but is there a timeline to do this and remove the carriages that are falling apart?”

LINVILLE NEWS: Has the Linville loo dispute finally been flushed?

According to Councillor Helen Brieschke, one carriage was covered with a tarp in a bid to preserve the rail history.

Plans highlight upgrades to the Linville precinct section of the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.
In the new agreement, the Department of Transport and Main Roads will assist by moving the carriages beyond repair.

The plan includes the Ambassadors group maintaining the area, which involves mowing and litter collection, along with upkeep of the remaining carriages and station building.

The group also indicated it would like to define the trail area by planting trees along the trail proper to provide safety for users and campers.

