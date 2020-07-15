‘Disgusting’ racist Woolies rant caught on camera

A shopper has captured a "disgusting" racist rant against Asians.

Sydney hairdresser Linda Ha said she was shopping for her groceries in Woolworths when a lady started to stare at her in disgust.

"So I stared back at her," she wrote in an Instagram story.

"She then stuck up her middle finger up at me as if to say, 'f*** you. What are you staring at?'

"So I said, 'what the f*** is your problem?'."

Ms Ha said the woman then walked off with her mum, still swearing at her "for no reason at all".

"So I continued along my shop and I pulled my phone camera out so I could record how they were behaving," she continued.

"After that she screamed, 'f***ing stupid Asians'. She then says, 'go back to where you came from' and that I'm the racist one, all the while I am shopping with my western partner and having a child that's half western.

"I can't believe this is 2020, I'm so f***ing disgusted."

A woman has been filmed having a racist rant at Woolies. Picture: @hairwithlinda

Ms Ha then included the footage where the woman, wearing a Canterbury Bulldogs jacket, can be heard swearing at her.

"Mind your own business, piss off," the woman says.

She tells Ms Ha she is the racist one.

When Ms Ha said she heard her say f***ing Asians, the woman replies, "so what? I wasn't talking to you".

The woman then claims she was talking about f***ing food.

"Go away, go back to where you're from you racist b***h," she says to Ms Ha.

Ms Ha then tells the woman she was born in Australia.

The filming continues as the woman calls her a wacko and mental and says she is smoking "wacky tabacky".

"F*** off, b***h," she screams.

A man, presumably Ms Ha's husband, can then be heard intervening.

The woman's mother also tries to defend her daughter.

"My daughter was talking to me and she (Ms Ha) put her nose in it," she tells the man.

"Just go away."

The man then tells them they are unacceptable before a Woolworths employee comes and tells the woman she has to stop filming.

Originally published as 'Disgusting' Woolies rant caught on camera