‘Distressing’: Charles resurfaces after diagnosis

Prince Charles delivers a message after recently testing positive for coronavirus, in Birkhall, Scotland. Prince Charles has used his first appearance since his self-isolation after contracting coronavirus to applaud the work of charities helping out older people. Picture: Clarence House/via AP

Prince Charles has appeared for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19 - and spoken about the "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience."

"Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus - luckily with relatively mild symptoms - I now find myself on the other side of the illness, but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation," the Prince of Wales said in a video on his official Clarence House social media channel.

"As we are all learning, this is a strange, frustrating and often distressing experience when the presence of family and friends is no longer possible and the normal structures of life are suddenly removed," he said.

"At such an unprecedented and anxious time in all our lives, my wife and I are thinking particularly of all those who have lost their loved ones in such very difficult and abnormal circumstances, and of those having to endure sickness, isolation and loneliness."

Charles was deemed fit to leave isolation on Monday, seven days after testing positive for the potentially deadly bug.

His video message was recorded Tuesday morning with the help of staff at Birkhall, the Prince's home in Scotland, The Telegraph said.

Charles, the UK's 71-year-old heir to the throne, used it to praise emergency services, shops that have stayed open as well as "wonderful neighbours" looking out for those in need.

"As a nation, we are faced by a profoundly challenging situation, which we are only too aware threatens the livelihoods, businesses and welfare of millions of our fellow citizens," he said.

"None of us can say when this will end, but end it will. Until it does, let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come."

