“Distressing”: Man arrested after racist rampage at hospital

After taunting an indigenous officer and attempting to spit on police, Tyson Hanks found himself before Murgon court. Photo/Facebook.

After being taken to Murgon Hospital by police after refusing to answer compulsory COVID questions, a Murgon man has gone off at his arresting officers after a patient with heart problems was seen before him.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Police Prosecutor Sergeant Barry Stevens said Tyson Hanks demanded to be seen first by medical staff and began abusing police when told the doctor was currently attending to the older man.

“The doctor was seeing an older man in the other room who was suffering from heart problems. The defendant replied to the police ‘I don’t care, he’s f--king old and probably going to die, who cares’,” Sergeant Stevens said.

“The defendant then stood up and shaked up the police. He continued yelling out calling the police ‘f--king dogs’.”

Hanks then asked the police present to tell him their names, and when one officer mentioned he was from Cherbourg, the defendant replied “Cherbourg, f--king n---ers. You’re all f--king rapist dogs out there”.

“He then continued to call the officer a ‘f--king n---er’. This went on for about an hour,” Sergeant Stevens said.

While being restrained by police, Sergeant Stevens said he began gathering saliva in his mouth preparing to spit on the arresting officer. The incident was captured on CCTV footage.

There were about eight patients present in the hospital at the time who were subjected to this display.

Hanks was charged with obstructing police and conduct causing public nuisance as a result of his actions, which Sergeant Steven described as “very distressing for all involved”. He pleaded guilty to both charges via video link before Murgon Magistrates Court today (February 23).

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair said the records show Hanks is currently serving a sentence dating back to October 2019 and was on parole at the time of the incident, which occurred on February 5, 2021.

Hanks received one fine of $1000 for both offences, which was referred to SPER. Convictions were recorded.