Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
17-year-old electrocuted in an accident at an Upper Caboolture home
17-year-old electrocuted in an accident at an Upper Caboolture home
News

’Distressing screams’ heard as teen electrocuted at home

by Erin Smith
24th Mar 2021 8:02 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 17-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted at a home north of Brisbane overnight.

Emergency services were called to a private property on the corner of Darley Rd and Thyme Court about 8pm Tuesday.

One witness reported hearing some "distressing screaming", before the sirens. Others reported hearing a big bang.

Police, paramedics and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded, along with Workplace Health and Safety investigators and several Energex crews.

Police said the incident was not being treated as suspicious and Workplace Health and Safety were now the lead agency investigating.

Friends of the victim, who's name is yet to be released, have shared dozens of touching tributes to the young man, on social media.

Kiah Connelly wrote: "I can't believe you're gone mate, you were taken too soon. Love you forever".

Jill Rushton wrote: " Such a beautiful young life lost too soon. My thoughts are with his family and friends."

"Rest in peace beautiful, you will always be remembered," wrote Kat Wilson.

Bree Bullock wrote: "Love you man, rest easy taken to soon sending my love to your family and friends".

AJ Aspery said: "I didn't believe it at first. You were taken too soon. Rest in peace."

Ethan Smith said he just couldn't believe it.

"It's hard to think that your gone mate you were taken to soon, rest easy."

Originally published as 'Distressing screams' heard as 17-year-old electrocuted in horrible home accident

accident accidental death editors picks electrocution

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Premium Content Emergency flood alert: Thousands told to be ready to move

        Weather An emergency flood alert has been issued for northern parts of the Gold Coast, with thousands of residents receiving text messages advising of the threat.

        Woman narrowly avoids prison after kicking victim in face

        Premium Content Woman narrowly avoids prison after kicking victim in face

        Crime After kicking a woman in the face while she was down, a young South Burnett woman...

        Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in South Burnett

        Business Liquidations listed in the South Burnett council area

        Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

        Premium Content Two juveniles busted after Blackbutt sports club trashed

        News Police have dealt with two young boys after a Blackbutt sports club was ransacked...