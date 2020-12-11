Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
11th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

CAIRNS MATTER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

ERUETI, Devarone William Mccarl Jo | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BARNEY;CONLON;COOPER; GUNN; HUNTER;LABROOY;LEWIS;MCCARTHY;MCGEADY;NIEMEYER; SEARL; SMITH;STOLBERG;TEOHAERE;THORNTON; VAN DER MECHE | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

BOUCHER; FALKINGHAM; GILMORE; GUNES; NINYETTE; PECKHAM; SENEKAL; TIMMS; TURNER; RANDELL; MCDOUGALL; DELOWER; OBERON | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

DAYLIGHT, Nathanial Wayne Albert; AKARANA, Solomon | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

EDMONSTONE, Luke Phillip Leonard; LORD, Damien Allan | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

DOUGLAS, William Paul | Judge Burnett | Court 30 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SMITH, Micheal Brad | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

DYER, Lauren Ella | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

BELL, Martin John | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 6 Floor 4 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MORRIS, Philip | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

WIGHT-MADRID, Alex Baylie | Judge Rosengren | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BOYES, Jeffrey John | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

VANDERLANN, Tay | Judge Jarro | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

LEE, David Jae Hwa | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

GREEN, Douglas Kerry | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

EDGE, David James | Judge Loury QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:10 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WANG | Judge Dann | Court 32 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Delivery of Judgment)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 11

More Stories

Show More
brisbane district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        South Burnett generosity restores sight to kids worldwide

        Premium Content South Burnett generosity restores sight to kids worldwide

        Community Founding Director of The Fred Hollows Foundation, Gabi Hollows, has extended a heartfelt thanks to the South Burnett community for their life-changing contributions.

        • 11th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
        Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        Premium Content Phone fine blitz helps raise $600m

        News Hidden cameras catching motorists on mobile phones

        Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Premium Content Big spenders: Qld pollies splash $5.4m in 91 days

        Politics Taxpayers have been billed millions for flights, cars and office expenses by...

        OPINION: Broken system causing preventable deaths

        OPINION: Broken system causing preventable deaths

        News AFTER speaking to numerous experts in the mental health field, it has become clear...