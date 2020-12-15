Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, December 15
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
15th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

FIELDING, Joshua Ian | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BOUCHER; BRADSHAW; BUDAK; CLEVERLY; COOK;COUCHY;COWLES; D'ANDILLY; DAVIS; DUX;FLANAGAN;FORBES;GODDARD;GRAHAM;LINDSAY;PLATER;ROCKE;SMITH;STEEL;TAUFAO;TELFER;WALTERS;WATTER; WIGHT-MADRID | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

GARDINER | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Application for Bail - Legal Representatives Required)

WATSON, Christopher Scott | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Hearing)

BROOK, Alexander Chinedu; RILEY Elijah | Judge Smith | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

NELSON, Leslie Alexander | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

HODGES, Michael Richard | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

ERSKINE, Aaron David | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 1:30 PM | (Sentence Part Heard)

GOWER, Nicholas Clive | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Sentence Part Heard)

MACKAY MATTER | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BROADBRIDGE, Aaron Anthony | Judge Sheridan | Court 31 Floor 8 | Not Before 3:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

BONNER, Henry | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DARYAU, Mohammed Zuhayr | Judge Byrne QC | Court 34 Floor 9 | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

