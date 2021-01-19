Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane today

by Staff writers
19th Jan 2021 7:46 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

LYMAR, Steven Dean; HEALY, Jaimie Maree | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARMSTRONG; FORBES; DAVEY; GODDARD; JAGGARD; PIVAC; SMITH; TELFER; VANDERVLIS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FLANAGAN; MARR; PLATTS; REHMAN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

MARKHAM, Dylan Peter | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HUNTER, Terence John; BOSE, Dipjit | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

RENWICK, Jason Scott | Judge McGinness | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TURNER, Kiara Lee | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

BOYTON, David Robert | Judge Reid | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:30 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Burnett | Court 31 Floor 8 | 9:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

BRIERLEY, Jordan Andrew | Judge Rosengren | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:30 AM | (Sentence)

