Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today
Crime

District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

by Staff writers
18th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

PHILLIPS, Cordal Te Rangihaiata | Chief Judge | Court 16 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

ABBOTT; BAKER; BOBBERMEN; BRAIN; BURRY; CHRISTOFFELSZ; GREER-MANNERS; HAMILTON; HARRY; LEONARD; MILLETT; MINCZANOWSKI; RYAN; SAKARIA; VAN MAANEN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CADMAN; CAMPBELL; MANLEY; SHAY | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

COX, Barry Mark | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

LUAL, Emmanuel | Judge Dearden | Court 22 Floor 7 | Not Before 12:00 PM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TAUFAO, Sakaria | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

GLADSTONE MATTER | Judge Burnett | Court 26 Floor 7 | 2:30 PM | (Sentence)

MOGA, Falesalafai | Judge Kefford | Court 12 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AH SAM, Ronald Frederick | Judge Lynham | Court 28 Floor 8 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HARDIE, Daniel | Judge Williamson QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

MCVICAR, Christopher Andrew; RASINI, Martina Luisa | Judge Allen Q.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, November 18

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Premium Content Serial Burnett sex pest to spend Christmas behind bars

        Crime A 54-YEAR-OLD Burnett man, who has spent years on probation for similar offences, is behind bars after masturbating in view of an elderly resident. FULL DETAILS

        Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Premium Content Convicted rapist faces court after failing to report to cops

        Crime Burnett man convicted of rape and sexually groping a 12-year-old

        QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        Premium Content QLD could open to Victoria before NSW

        News Key factor influencing NSW, VIC border reopening

        Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Premium Content Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

        Crime Here is a list of District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy on November 18