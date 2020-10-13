Menu
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
13th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

SWAIN, Jacob Tyson | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

AGUSTO; BUI; GUNES; HURREN; NAJARIYAN; NEILSEN; ROBERSON; RYAN; SLADE; HARRY; PEARCE | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

FREEMAN; BOAZ; CONLON; EVANS; GRAHAM; PUIA; RUTTER; SANKEY; SCANLAN; VAN MAANEN | Chief Judge | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

BEATTY, Andrew Michael | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DANG, Phong Vu | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

ROCHFORT, Kerry Paul | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER, James Currie | Judge Clare S.C. | Court 34 Floor 9 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

HUYNH, Phong Tan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 28 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Recording of Evidence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MILLER | Judge Rinaudo | Court 33 Floor 8 | 2:00 PM | (Delivery of Judgment)

PAVICIC, John Ivan; MUNRO, Stewart John | Judge Muir | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

IMHOFF, Neil Raymond | Judge Porter QC | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

CEITINN, Stiofan; EAST, Daniel Alan; EAST, Aaron Colin; MERLEHAN, Theresa Faye | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 7 Floor 4 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence Part Heard)

DEEN, Kevin Raymond | Judge Barlow QC | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 13

