Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 23
District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 23
Crime

Brisbane District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane :

HAMIDE, Ismail; NABOULSI, Billal; JOSEPHS, Wirihana Phillip | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Arraignment - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WILKINS, Patrick James; ROBINSON, Stewart; SULLIVAN, Scott Daniel; NIEMEYER, Brenda Lee; KUMAR, Sanjay Sandeep | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

SLOPER; CROSBY; RYLEY; O'CALLAGHAN; BRIERLY; NITARSKI; GANDER; NEILSON; CHUA; MCGOUGH; ELLEM; WEBSTER; BUCKNALL; THORNTON; THOMAS; SMITH; KAPETANOVIC; YAQUBI; BELL; BAKENS | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Trial Review - Legal Representatives Required)

ABRAHAM; BANKS; BLAKELEY-TURTON; BROADBRIDGE; CHUA; COCHRANE; COWAN; ELAYOUBY; FATHERS-WALDRON; GLIDDON; GRAHAM; HANLON; HARDENBOL; HARDIE; KUMAR; LOQUIAS; LUDWIG; MARKHAM; MHUTO; NGUYEN; NTAWANKA; O'GRADY; POTORU; PURNELL; RAFTER; SALAARI, M; SALAARI, S; SHERIFF; SMITH; STEEDMAN; WHITE; WICHMANN | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

OCTOBER, Dylan Craig | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 10:30 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

DAGAN, Steven Craig | Judge Dick S.C. | Court 22 Floor 7 | 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

HARRIS, Peter Michael | Judge Jones | Court 37 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

WILLIAMS, Shannon Francis | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:15 AM | (Re-Opening of Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

TESIC, Ivan | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 9:30 AM | (Hearing)

AUSTIN, Kylie Sharon; JENSEN, Thomas; HOHORA-WEST, Taro Willyam Peter; | Judge Farr S.C. | Court 23 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WOOD, Michael James | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

COUTTS, William Maurice | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Breach of Suspended Sentence - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

MCDONAGH | Judge Burnett | Court 17 Floor 6 | 10:00 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

WEGENER, Stacey Louise | Judge Sheridan | Court 25 Floor 7 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

SMUCK, Peter William | Judge Moynihan Q.C. | Court 31 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

TERRY, Brendan John | Judge Muir | Court 28 Floor 8 | 12:00 PM | (Sentence)

OGUNSEYE, Olajide Olusesan | Judge Jarro | Court 34 Floor 9 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

MILLAR, Andrew John | Judge Loury Q.C. | Court 29 Floor 8 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

NASH, Michael Andrew; DOUGLAS, Anthony Lloyd | Judge Byrne QC | Court 11 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

SINGH, Amrit Pal | Judge Jackson Q.C. | Court 10 Floor 5 | 10:00 AM | (Pre-Trial Hearing - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Brisbane, October 23

More Stories

Show More
district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They don’t want you’: 8 trespasses land Murgon man in court

        Premium Content ‘They don’t want you’: 8 trespasses land Murgon man in court

        Crime A LIFE ban from Murgon IGA wasn’t going to stop Jordan Watson from doing his shopping, who racked up eight trespass charges between April and May.

        ‘Meth kills more than COVID’: Magistrate slams ice user

        Premium Content ‘Meth kills more than COVID’: Magistrate slams ice user

        Crime A Kingaroy magistrate has slammed a woman who narrowly avoided prison after she was...

        Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Premium Content Fatal levels of nicotine in Queensland vapes

        Health Poisons lines inundated with calls about nicotine poisoning from vapers

        LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content LOCAL NEWS MATTERS: $1 a week for first 12 weeks

        News Deal gives you access to local, regional and metro News sites