District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 17
Crime

Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
17th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

CHAPMAN, Nathan | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

CONOMOS, Paul | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARJA, Mili (Day 2) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Trial)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 17

