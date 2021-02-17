Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :
CHAPMAN, Nathan | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
CONOMOS, Paul | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
ARJA, Mili (Day 2) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Trial)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 17