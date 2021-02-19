Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 19
Crime

Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
19th Feb 2021 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

CARSELDINE, Jason | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Sentence)

ARJA, Mili | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 2:15 PM | (Sentence)

TAYLOR, Bruce | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 3:00 PM | (Sentence)

