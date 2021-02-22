Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 22
District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 22
Crime

Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
22nd Feb 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

Community Newsletter SignUp

HAYDAR, Amir | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:45 AM | (Mention)

OBERLE, Kacee | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:45 AM | (Mention)

ARJA, Mili | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

CONOMOS, Paul | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 2:00 PM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 22

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        How to best receive Burnett news in wake of Facebook ban

        News Facebook has banned Australian publishers from posting news on their pages – but there are a heap of ways you can make sure you’re getting the latest news.

        It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Premium Content It’s V-day: First step to getting our lives back

        Health Historic vaccine rollout plots path back to normal life: CHO

        Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        Premium Content Queenslanders’ dilemma over assisted dying

        News Queenslanders back assisted dying, except for their own relatives

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?