FULL LIST: Kingaroy Magistrates Court appearances today

District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, February 25
by Staff writers
25th Feb 2021 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

FAULKNER, Jon | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

HAYDAR, Amir | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Application for Bail - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

ARJA, Mili | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

