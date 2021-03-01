Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

by Staff writers
1st Mar 2021 4:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

ARJA, Mili | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

FAULKNER, Jon (appearance required) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 2:00 PM | (Hearing)

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, March 1

More Stories

kingaroy district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Premium Content Queensland's worst fine dodgers revealed

        Crime The value of unpaid speeding fines in Queensland is skyrocketing, with the state’s debt collection agency now owed $253.8m. SEE THE TOP OFFENCES.

        Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Premium Content Qld vaccines ‘on track’ despite lagging behind NSW

        Health Queensland lagging behind NSW in vaccination rates

        Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Premium Content Why Treasurer is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Opinion Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is ‘out of touch’ with Queenslanders

        Queensland’s top earning suburbs: See how you compare

        Premium Content Queensland’s top earning suburbs: See how you compare

        Money Queensland salaries revealed: What you should be earning