Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

by Staff writers
2nd Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

Today's court listings are published as part of News Corporation's commitment to public interest journalism and are compiled from information made publicly available by the courts in each State and territory.

The list is a public record of people appearing before the relevant court and there is no suggestion whatsoever of any wrongdoing by anyone named in these lists.

JONES, Christopher | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 8:30 AM | (Sentence)

AJRA, Mili | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 9:15 AM | (Trial)

PARNELL, Lisa | Judge Long S.C. | Court 1 Level G | 1:45 PM | (Sentence)

Community Newsletter SignUp

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, March 2

More Stories

kingaroy district court

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Premium Content Grandstanding, petty Premier ignores facts: Frydenberg

        Opinion Annastacia Palaszczuk may be entitled to her own opinions but not her own facts when it comes to JobSeeker and economic support, writes Josh Frydenberg.

        • 2nd Mar 2021 6:14 AM
        VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        Premium Content VIDEO: Drone footage captures terrifying car inferno

        News Drone footage provided to the South Burnett Times shows the aftermath of an inferno...

        How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        Premium Content How Queenslanders left their Govt for dead in COVID recovery

        News Qld took more out of super than state spent on COVID recovery

        Man fined after breaking into cop car to snap selfie

        Premium Content Man fined after breaking into cop car to snap selfie

        Crime A drunken escapade at Kingaroy McDonald’s ended in disaster when a South Burnett...