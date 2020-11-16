Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, November 16
District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, November 16
Crime

Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today

by Staff writers
16th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

ALBURY, Jalam; ARJA, Mili; BALLINGER, Brendan; BIRCHALL, Bruce (conference call); CASTLE, Robert (conference call); DIRAGO, Jamie; GRAY, Archie; JAMES, Graham; JONES, Christopher; MCDONALD, Cary; MILLER, Joshua; TANNER, Michelle; TAYLOR, Bruce;WILLMOT, Jimal | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

CLARKE, Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

MARSHALL, Kristy | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

OWENS, Mark | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

PRATT, Hayden | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

PURCELL, Francis | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)

SKAVARIDLO, Joshua | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)

WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, November 16

More Stories

Show More
court court list

Just In

    Just In

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing

      Man dead in Sydney stabbing
      • 16th Nov 2020 6:55 AM

      Top Stories

        Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Premium Content Best Queensland universities for students to get a job

        Education Students at regional universities in Queensland are more likely to land a job than graduates from prestigious “sandstone’’ institutions.

        ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        Premium Content ‘When he kills me’: Clarkes’ fight to save other families

        News THE MURDER of Hannah Clarke and her children left a nation in mourning and launched...

        Fire crews battle fire near popular swimming spot

        Premium Content Fire crews battle fire near popular swimming spot

        Breaking Fire crews are battling to contain a bushfire burning near a popular swimming spot...

        REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Premium Content REVEALED: Deb Frecklington’s new role in the shadow cabinet

        Politics NANANGO MP and former opposition leader Deb Frecklington has been appointed to the...