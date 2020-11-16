Kingaroy District Court: appearance list for today
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :
ALBURY, Jalam; ARJA, Mili; BALLINGER, Brendan; BIRCHALL, Bruce (conference call); CASTLE, Robert (conference call); DIRAGO, Jamie; GRAY, Archie; JAMES, Graham; JONES, Christopher; MCDONALD, Cary; MILLER, Joshua; TANNER, Michelle; TAYLOR, Bruce;WILLMOT, Jimal | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)
CLARKE, Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
MARSHALL, Kristy | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
OWENS, Mark | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
PRATT, Hayden | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
PURCELL, Francis | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention/Sentence)
SKAVARIDLO, Joshua | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Sentence)
WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:30 AM | (Mention - Appearance and Legal Representatives Required)
Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, November 16