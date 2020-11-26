District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

AH-QUEE, Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BALLINGER, Brendon | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

OWENS, Mark | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TANNER, Michelle | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLMOT, Jimal | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

