District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy today

by Staff writers
26th Nov 2020 7:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy :

AH-QUEE, Gregory | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Trial)

BALLINGER, Brendon | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | Not Before 11:00 AM | (Sentence)

OWENS, Mark | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | Not Before 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

TANNER, Michelle | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WEEKS, Mitchell | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 10:00 AM | (Sentence)

WILLMOT, Jimal | Judge Dann | Court 1 Level G | 9:00 AM | (Sentence)

Originally published as District Court criminal sittings at Kingaroy, November 26

