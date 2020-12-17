Menu
District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore today

by Staff writers
17th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
This is a list of today's District Court criminal sittings at Maroochydore :

BELLERBY, Lewis Charles | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:10 AM | (Mention - Legal Representatives Required)

DAOUD, Quinn; CUBBY-ROADLEY, Rhys; PAPASTERGOU, Chris; THOMPSON, Leah; MARSH, Jake; WITTINGSLOW, Lyndon; BELL, Ross; McGILVERY, Barry; INGLEY, Bayley; LAMBETH, Kate; McCOMBIE, Phillip; SALMON, Alexander; JAMES, Steven; COBBO, Whardin; HOLTON, Mark; O'CONNOR, Kane (Commonwealth) | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 9:30 AM | (Indictment Presentation - Legal Representatives Required)

ADAMS, Beaudine Denis Colin | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | Not Before 11:30 AM | (Sentence)

WILSON, Anthony Graham | Judge Long S.C. | Court 2 Floor 3 | 10:00 AM | (Trial Part Heard)

