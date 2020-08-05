Disturbing 49 fines for ‘life endangering’ traffic offences

Police are concerned by the number of people speeding on South Burnett roads post lockdown. File Photo.

OVER the past seven days, police have handed out a shocking 49 infringement notices for life endangering traffic offences.

According Senior Sergeant David Tierney, police have seen an increase in driving offences in the South Burnett region following the lockdown period.

This relates to speeding, tailgating, and unlicensed driving, with majority of offences relating to speeding.

Police have also had their hands full with unlicensed drivers, as three more are caught on Kingaroy roads over the past week.

A young man will face court after driving unlicensed and returning a positive sample to a roadside breath test on Friday.

On July 31, police intercepted the Yuleba man while driving on Petersen Drive.

The 18-year-old blew a reading of 0.071 and has been charged with allegedly driving while unlicensed and driving while over the general limit.

He will appear before Kingaroy Magistrates court on September 10.

Police charged a 27-year-old man for driving without a licence on Bellbird Road on Tuesday July 28.

The man will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.

His vehicle was also immobilised for 90 days.

Police intercepted a 31-year-old man on Alford Street on Tuesday July 28.

Police were aware he was unlicensed at the time

He will appear in the Kingaroy Magistrates Court on August 17.