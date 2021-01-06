Disturbing note to topless sunbather

Are women being told to cover up their bodies more?

A woman who was sunbathing topless at a Sydney beach has issued a warning to other swimmers after she was unknowingly targeted by a "creep".

In a post shared anonymously in a Facebook group the woman revealed how she had discovered photos of her breasts and bum on a random man's Instagram account after he left a disturbing note for her at the swimming spot.

She had been sunbaking at 'The Slab' at Lilli Pilli Point in southern Sydney when she was photographed by the man, according to 7news.com.au.

The disturbing note revealed the man had taken photos of her breasts and bottom, posting them on Instagram. Picture: Facebook.

Later as she was leaving she noticed a note on the ground secured by rocks which said "I took a photo of your tits this is my Instagram".

Checking the page, the female swimmer was horrified to find out the "creep" had indeed taken photos of her and shared it on Instagram.

"And on the story was yes me laying on my side with the gals out," she said, adding he had also included a shot of her butt.

During her time at the swimming spot, the woman said she had at one point turned on her side to check her phone without her swimsuit top on.

"When my chest is facing up to the sun, I'm usually wearing a cozzie top," she wrote,

"When I roll over to have my back in the sun, I take the cozzie off because ya know tan lines."

The woman said she has since contacted police and wanted to share her story so others knew.

"I want this to be a warning for anyone down in the Lilli Pilli area sun baking," she said, adding that the page has since been taken down since she and others reported it.

NSW Police said they are yet to receive a formal complaint but have called on anyone with information to come forward.

"There is no excuse for sexual offences, and it's time for the whole community to stand up and say it won't be tolerated at any time," they said in a statement.

Originally published as Disturbing note to topless sunbather