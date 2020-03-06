Div 3 councillor highlights her top priorities

LATER this month South Burnett residents will take to the polls to have their say on who they want to sit on the next council.

Ahead of the upcoming local government election on March 28, we spoke with current Councillor Danita Potter (Division 3) about why she is running as a councillor.

1.Why do you want to be a SBRC councillor?

I love my community and always have, that’s why I do what I do. I want our children to stay or at least come back after studying and have the same opportunities for employment. There are things in the pipeline through my portfolio at the moment that I would like to see come to fruition. I look forward to the opportunity to work with the other councillors to make our community even better.

2.If elected, what are your top three priorities?

Water, rates and recycling are some of the main issues I feel need to be looked at. Keith (Mayor Keith Campbell) is already working hard on the water issue and we really need to keep the ball rolling, without water there is no life. Recycling is another issue I would really love to see discussed, there is a lot of work that needs to be done in this space. But really you cannot just say three as it is all important and it’s all linked.

3.If you received a $1 million grant to use for the region any way you wanted, what would you do with it and why?

Personally I would like to see all dog parks in the South Burnett updated, but, $1M to spend really is something that would have to be discussed amongst the other councillors and mayor. We all have our wishes, and there might be an issue I hadn’t thought about that needs immediate funding.