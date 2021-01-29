Djokovic speaks after emerging from quarantine

World No. 3 Dominic Thiem says he feels sorry for his counterparts who have had to endure a hard quarantine in Melbourne as the Austrian tasted freedom in Adelaide.

Thiem, along with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka, have exited their 14-day quarantine in a North Adelaide hotel.

While they have been able to practice at Memorial Drive each day their counterparts in Melbourne have been consigned to their hotel rooms because of a positive COVID-19 test on their flight to Australia.

Thiem said he was hopeful the players would be ready for Grand Slam tennis despite having to quarantine.

Kayo is your ticket to the best sport streaming Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

Novak Djokovic on centre court at Memorial Drive. Picture: David Mariuz

"Yeah we have been practicing for a few hours a day so we are ready," he said.

"It is unlucky that they are in hard quarantine but I wish them all the best."

Meanwhile Novak Djokovic has also spoken about being free from quarantine.

The World No. 1 said it was a strange feeling to be out and about in Adelaide.

"I think we take it for granted these days to be free to be able to walk on the ground," he said.

"It's great to be out we had to do it. It was fine here in Adelaide I must say we trained well we had four and half hours to train and be outside with the fresh air.

"We are just thrilled to be out it feels just a little bit strange to be honest.

"Will I have some time by myself is the first thought.

"I'm just trying to go about everyday life.

"At the end of the day we are out we are trying to play tennis and bring some good positive emotions to people, that's why we are here to provide entertainment, passion and fun.

"Comparing to quite a large group of players who are still in full lockdown I empathise with them.

"These guys and girls will definitely have a disadvantage, they have done some training in their rooms.

"It is great the ATP, WTA and Tennis Australia have moved the start date of the lead up tournaments back.

"Hopefully we won't see injuries, that's the main part that concerns me."

Originally published as Djokovic speaks after emerging from quarantine