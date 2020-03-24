Menu
We are looking for our region’s sporting volunteers, coaches and all-round champions.
Sport

Do you know a sporting champion in our region?

Tristan Evert
24th Mar 2020 4:00 PM

THE uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic will pose many challenges to the South Burnett sports community.

Many competitions have suspended play indefinitely and others have postponed the scheduled starts of their seasons.

It also poses some unique problems from a journalism perspective for The South Burnett Times sports team.

There is however, plenty of opportunities as well.

We’re ready to turn the spotlight on to our region’s volunteers, coaches and officials.

The region’s sporting fields and gyms might not be seeing action for some time, but that doesn’t mean we can’t highlight the passion of sports volunteers, officials and coaches.

If you know a volunteer, life member, coach or official involved at any level of sport whose story you’d love to share, let us know.

Alternatively, in the midst of the growing virus fears, what measures are being taken at your club to ensure its future?

We also want to speak to individual athletes who are training for major competitions or championships.

Email through your suggestions to our sports reporter Tristan Evert at

tristan.evert@southburnetttimes.com.au.

