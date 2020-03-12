Do you know the Winter and Humphrys family from Kumbia?

The Winter and Humphrys families photographed at Greenwood circa 1904. Back row: Cousin Pontt, Albert, Reinholt, Charlie, Paul and Otto Winter. Front row: Hetty, Ferdie and Anna Winter, Florence Humphrys holding Les, Evelyn, Rhoda and Joe Humphrys with Reg Humphrys in front. Photo: contributed

The Winter and Humphrys families photographed at Greenwood circa 1904. Back row: Cousin Pontt, Albert, Reinholt, Charlie, Paul and Otto Winter. Front row: Hetty, Ferdie and Anna Winter, Florence Humphrys holding Les, Evelyn, Rhoda and Joe Humphrys with Reg Humphrys in front. Photo: contributed

JAN and Garth Ranson are on the hunt for any descendants of Johann Friedrich Ferdinand and Johanne Elisabeth (nee Strauss) Winter from Kumbia.

The following information is as submitted by Jan Ranson:

“Johann (known as Ferdie) married Johanne (known as Anna) in the Schoolhouse at Sommerfeld South Australia in October 1880,” Jan Ranson wrote.

“Ferdie and Anna moved to Victoria shortly after.

“As Ferdie was a cripple, Anna would take in washing and would bake bread for sale to help support the family. Anna gave birth to nine children, two having passed away in infancy.

“They were Florence (later Humphrys), Albert, Johann, Otto Johannes Reinhold, Carl, Paul, Otto Eugen Hugo, Oswald, and Hedwig (late Rubesaame).

“Around 1900 land in Queensland was being thrown open for settlement, and as prospects were looking good, the family came north and lived at Boah Peak which is now Greenwood near Oakey.

“The family lived there for 7 years and were members of the Lutheran Community.

“The next move for the family was to the Kumbia area where they selected land in 1907.

“In 1908 the group of intrepid settlers left Boah Peak and trekked across to the Taabinga Resumption.

“This group included the Winter, Noller, Janetzki, Priebbenow, and Henseleits families.

Both Ferdie and Anna are buried at the Kumbia Back Road Cemetery and some of the descendants remain in the district to this day.”

Unfortunately contact has been lost with many of Ferdie and Annas descendants and as an endeavour to update the family’s history and genealogical table a facebook page has been set up.

It is called Family of Johann Friederich Ferdinand Winter and Johanne Elisabeth Strauss and we would welcome any descendants of these early settlers of the Greenwood and Kumbia districts to join the page.

Contributions of photographs and other interesting documents would be most welcome.

If you know anything please make contact with Jan Ranson (great granddaughter of Florence) by emailing jan.gar@bigpond.com