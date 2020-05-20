Menu
HELPING-HAND: South Burnett Regional Council have launched a new initative with the Local Disaster Management Group and Human and Social Economic Sub Group. Photo: File
Do you know what services are on offer during pandemic?

Laura Blackmore
20th May 2020 7:00 AM
MAYOR Brett Otto has announced a new initiative to help residents learn how to best access services in the region.

The South Burnett Regional Council along with the Local Disaster Management Group and Human and Social Economic Sub Group have created a brochure filled with useful information.

Cr Otto said it would be especially helpful for rural and remote community members, with information on where they can gain assistance during these unprecedented times.

“The Community Relief and Support Agencies in the South Burnett brochure specifically identifies groups, organisations and businesses available in the South Burnett who can provide assistance to our community members who may be experiencing extraordinary challenges during the coronavirus pandemic,” Cr Otto said.

“There are many organisations located in the South Burnett that are dedicated to providing support to people when they need it, with many of their usual services being adapted to suit the restrictions.”

“I urge residents to keep an eye out for the vivid yellow brochure, themed in line with ‘Ray of Sunshine South Burnett.

“They will be mailed to all South Burnett residents.”

Mayor Brett Otto is urging people to keep an eye out for these brochures which are full of useful information. Photo: South Burnett Regional Council
The brochure was funded by the Queensland Reconstruction Authority.

He said he wanted to remind residents to continue following the Queensland Government messaging:

“If you are sick, stay home; if you’re feeling unwell with symptoms of COVID-19, you should contact your doctor about being tested; practice social distancing; continue good hygiene practices,” he said.

The brochure will also be available at all of council’s customer service centres and libraries, or can be downloaded from council’s website here.

Members of the community are encouraged to keep informed on the latest COVID-19 health advice at www.health.qld.gov.au, phone 13 HEALTH (13 43 25 84) or visit council’s website www.southburnett.qld.gov.au or Facebook page for further information.

