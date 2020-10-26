Doctor found guilty of raping patient during pap smear

Doctor Olajide Ogunseye has been found guilty of rape. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

A Queensland doctor digitally raped a 23-year-old patient during a pap smear and tried to kiss her while she lay on the examination table, a jury has found.

Olajide Olusesan Ogunseye, 53, of Urraween, has been on trial for the past six days in the Brisbane District Court after he pleaded not guilty to a single charge of rape.

After more than eight hours of deliberation, 12 members of a jury this afternoon unanimously found Ogunseye guilty of rape.

The general practitioner, who was supported in court by his family, looked upwards with open hands and shook his head as the verdict was handed down.

Hervey Bay doctor Olajide Ogunseye outside Brisbane District Court with his legal team. Photographer: Liam Kidston.



Throughout the trial the Crown told the court that the woman went to Ogunseye because she was experiencing menstrual pain and he conducted a pap smear in an examination room at his Torquay business on October 4, 2018.

Prosecutor Noel Needham said after he used a speculum and conducted an internal examination, Ogunseye used his fingers to penetrate her in a sexual way, making her "feel uncomfortable" before leaning forward to try and kiss her.

Barrister Angus Edwards argued throughout the trial that the woman was not digitally raped and it was all "an awful misunderstanding".

Ogunseye was led away from the dock and will remain in custody until his sentence tomorrow morning.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

