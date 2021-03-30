‘Doesn’t care if he dies’: Mobster’s son’s ‘furious’ spree

Rosario Giuffrida received two years disqualified driving for each of the ten counts of driving while disqualified, meaning he'll be off the roads until 2041.

The son of an Italian mobster has been sentenced to prison for a series of fast and furious traffic offences committed in Brisbane and Logan, in which he repeatedly ignored police, sped through tunnels and drove while disqualified.

Rosario Giuffrida, 30, appeared via video link from prison to plead guilty to a whopping 35 charges at the Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Monday.

The charges, which spanned from August 17, 2020 to January 15, 2021, included three counts of evading police in a motor vehicle, two counts of fraud and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Rosario Giuffrida received two years disqualified driving for each of the ten counts of driving while disqualified, meaning he'll be off the roads until 2041.

The court heard Giuffrida escaped from Sicily to Australia with his mother and two siblings in 1994.

Defence lawyer Tyronne Thomas from Rostron Carlyle Rojas Lawyers told the court Giuffrida's father had been involved in organised crime in Italy and he'd had no contact with him since that time.

Despite the severed connection, Giuffrida rapidly accumulated a serious criminal history of his own, dropping out of Cavendish Road State High School in Grade 10 before spending most of his adult life behind prison walls.

Mr Thomas noted Giuffrida had seven pages of criminal history and attributed much of the offending to his client's longstanding addiction to cocaine and methamphetamine and the psychological consequences of abuse suffered at a younger age.

"The reason he gets behind the wheel is to clear his head," Mr Thomas told the court.

"He doesn't care if he dies.

"He even took the back brakes off his motorcycle when he was caught driving while disqualified."

The bulk of the traffic offending took place in the Airport Link Tunnel at Wooloowin and Windsor.

Giuffrida rode his motorcycle at high speeds through the tunnel on six occasions, one of which constituted the dangerous operation of the motor vehicle.

He was further caught driving his BMW unlicensed, unregistered, uninsured, disqualified and with a different vehicle's registration plates at Alexandra Hills on November 25, then failed to stop when police tried to pull him over.

The same series of offences repeated when Giuffrida rode his motorbike at Edens Landing on January 14, which ultimately led to his arrest.

Giuffrida received a head sentence of two years imprisonment and was disqualified from driving for two years for each disqualified driving offence, of which there were ten.

He will be eligible for parole on October 19.

