A woman was hospitalised after being attacked by a dog at Tieri this morning.

She had multiple bites on her body and sustained significant injuries to her arm and leg, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The incident happened at a private address just before 10am.

The woman was taken to Emerald Hospital in a stable condition.